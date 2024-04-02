Eid Al Fitr 2024: 9 gift ideas for your loved ones

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 5:14 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 5:18 PM

Eid is a time of joy, celebration, and the exchange of heartfelt gifts. From traditional treats to modern gadgets, there's a plethora of options to express your love and appreciation for your loved ones.

Sweets delights hamper:

Gift boxes filled with traditional Eid sweets can be a delightful treat. Priced at AED 400. Make this Eid extra special for your loved ones with delightful gift hampers from Mister Baker. Starting at Dh189, our perfect gift hampers are filled with treats for all. From festive cakes to Eid crescent delights, there's something for everyone to savour. Whether it's a gathering of family or friends, Mister Baker's Eid Offerings guarantee an elevated experience.

Gift hamper:

Customized items such as engraved jewelry, mugs, or frames with a meaningful message or the recipient's name can add a personal touch to your gift. Introducing Varak's Eid special Crescent box – a luxurious gifting solution! Elevate your Eid experience with premium tea from Sya, Moroccan amlou spread, and halal water-based perfume. Each box can be personalized with a heartfelt note.

Perfume:

Discover our exquisite collection of Ajmal fragrances, each crafted to evoke timeless elegance and sophistication. For him, Feather Bliss envelops you in the charm of vintage French perfumery, blending zesty Bergamot, Lemon, delicate florals, Cedarwood, Tonka Beans, and Musk. Meanwhile, Feather Bloom captivates with Plum, Coconut, Mango, a floral bouquet, Leather Accord, Sandalwood, Tonka Beans, and Musk, merging drama with sophistication. Evoke Midnight Her offers a refreshing fusion of Bergamot, Blackcurrant, Pink Pepper, and delicate florals, while Silver Hawk embodies the confident modern man with Bergamot, Frankincense, Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Cedarwood, Amber, and Musk. Finally, Night Hawk exudes sleek masculinity with Grapefruit, Apple, Pink Pepper, wood, and leather notes. Elevate your senses with our luxurious fragrances, priced from Dh157.50 to Dh367.5.

Bakhoor Burner:

Bakhoor makes an ideal gift for candle lovers and those who enjoy a fragrant home ambiance. This stylish bakhoor burner boasts a minimalist design, blending seamlessly with any home decor. Crafted by hand from natural travertine stone, it ensures optimal airflow for the coal, enhancing the aromatic experience.

Islamic Books:

As Ramadan approaches its conclusion, it heralds the joyous festivities of Eid. Whether it holds religious significance or not, it's an opportune moment to bestow gifts upon cherished ones. For avid readers, books serve as delightful gifts, allowing them to immerse themselves in the spirit of Eid.

Charitable Donations:

Making a donation to a charitable organization can be a meaningful way to celebrate Eid and contribute to a good cause. Fun City, the flagship brand of Landmark Leisure, is excited to announce the return of its CSR program, "Share the Toy," in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent. This initiative aims to promote kindness and generosity among children by encouraging toy donations. Donated toys will be distributed to underprivileged children, teaching the importance of empathy and compassion. Families can participate by dropping off toys at designated collection boxes in Dubai stores and enjoy a day of fun-filled attractions as a reward.

Prayer Mat:

Prayer mats are essential in every Muslim household, serving both practical and spiritual purposes. They make ideal gifts for various occasions, symbolizing the importance of prayer in one's life. Presenting a prayer mat can encourage regular prayer habits and instill a sense of pride, especially for children as they grow. During festive periods or housewarming events, prayer mats signify blessings for the new home and promote peace and tranquility. Opting for rug-like mats woven in rich colors adds an elegant touch to the gift, ensuring it's well appreciated.

Electronics:

Presenting electronic gadgets as luxury Eid gifts has become increasingly popular. Tailoring the gift to suit the recipient's needs adds a personal touch. Options like Bluetooth speakers, power banks, headphones/earphones, or even a new phone are highly sought after. This trend is gaining traction over traditional gifts like toys or clothing, making it a favored choice among gift-givers. It's also an excellent idea for husbands seeking thoughtful Eid presents.

Cash

During Eid, cash gifts, known as Eidi, are widely exchanged, especially among younger family members. You can present cash in a card or money holder or opt for customized envelopes for a personal touch. Teenagers, in particular, appreciate receiving money as it allows them to add to their savings or purchase items they desire. Giving cash enables them to buy things they've been eyeing or save up for bigger purchases.

