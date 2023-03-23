UAE Central Bank hikes interest rates by 25 basis points after Fed decision

Pharma major reports revenue of Dh1.616 billion in 2022, a 41.4% growth year on year
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to raise the base rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points – from 4.65 per cent to 4.90 per cent, effective from Thursday, March 23, 2023.
This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on March 22, 2023 to increase the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points.
The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE, through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates.
