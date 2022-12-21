Twitter to reach cash flow break even in 2023, says Musk

He attributed this to cost-cutting measures at the social media platform that he had recently undertaken

By Reuters Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 2:31 PM

Elon Musk projected that Twitter Inc would reach a cash flow break even in 2023, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted on Wednesday.

In a Twitter Spaces session, Musk attributed this to cost cutting measures he had undertaken at the social media platform recently.

