Twitter to reach cash flow break even in 2023, says Musk

He attributed this to cost-cutting measures at the social media platform that he had recently undertaken

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

By Reuters

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 2:31 PM

Elon Musk projected that Twitter Inc would reach a cash flow break even in 2023, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted on Wednesday.

Photo: @ashleevance/Twitter
Photo: @ashleevance/Twitter

In a Twitter Spaces session, Musk attributed this to cost cutting measures he had undertaken at the social media platform recently.

