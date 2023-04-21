From Shah Rukh Khan to Cristiano Ronaldo, Bill Gates: Top personalities who lost Twitter blue tick

The site first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify genuine accounts — but things have changed since Elon Musk took over the platform

Agencies

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM

Some of the top Twitter personalities with a massive following have lost their verified blue tick marks, as the micro-blogging site rolled out the new policy.

Now, the only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs $8 a month via the web and $11 a month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Among the top tweeps who don't have blue ticks anymore are: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt; and global celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian, and Blake Lively.

Sports stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also lost it:

Even Bill Gates, JK Rowling, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Harry Styles don't have check marks anymore. Indian politicians like CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also got their marks removed.

Earlier, it was announced that the micro-blogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had been verified as notable before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan, Variety reported.

Initially, the blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: