Look: New luxury hotel opens in Fujairah

It created a space that showcases the best of the emirate as a vibrant port city while honouring the traditions of the community

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 5:39 PM

A 19-storey upscale hotel opened in Fujairah on Wednesday, giving residents and visitors a chance to explore some of the country’s most untapped natural sceneries.

Located at the Al Taif Business Center — attached to Al Taif Mall — the new DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City offers easy access to the city as well as the beach.

It has 228 rooms, including 14 suites, and its two restaurants — Bistro 1550 and Dura Café — are now ready to welcome guests. A bar called Street Culture is set to open in mid-2023.

While Fujairah is a more traditional emirate, DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City embodies modernity and elegance with a nod to the locale.

Vikram Jamwal, general manager, said: “Putting the final touches to DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City has been a rewarding process. We know we have a world-class property that elevates the city’s accommodation and dining offering while bringing the warmth and care of our brand to the surrounding community and visiting guests.”

ALSO READ:

“We’ve created a space that showcases the best of Fujairah as a vibrant port city while honouring the traditions of the community. We’re a place for people to come together, be it for meetings, important occasions, or simply to grab a coffee with a friend and indulge in one of our famous DoubleTree Cookies.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City forms part of the Al Taif complex on Al Maktoum Road and sits adjacent to Fujairah International Airport, which is a plane spotter’s haven. So, whether visitors are there for business, shopping, leisure, or merely a getaway from the west coast, the hotel offers something for everyone.

The hotel comes complete with health and leisure facilities, including an outdoor pool and fitness studio.

It also offers ballroom facilities, perfect for weddings or large family celebrations, with the largest multipurpose and flexible space in the city. This classic contemporary space can accommodate up to 1,000 guests and comes equipped with the latest technology.