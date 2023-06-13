Look: Dubai powers 39 tunnels, road crossings with LED lights

New units will save 60% of energy, and has 177% longer lifespan than conventional ones

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 3:17 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 3:32 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has replaced 14,400 traditional lighting units with contemporary, eco-friendly LED lights. This upgrade included 39 tunnels and road crossings spanning a total of 22.6km.

The new lights save 60 per cent of energy, and has 177 per cent longer lifespan than conventional ones. The project entailed re-engineering the operating systems of tunnel lighting units and night road crossings with sustainable lights.

The six-month project covered Airport, Shindagha, Dubai Mall, and the Dubai World Trade Centre tunnels.

“The new lights have a lifespan of 50,000 hours, compared to 18,000 for conventional lighting units, which reduces the frequency of lights replacements and minimises maintenance and operational costs. Furthermore, compared to traditional lamps, there's a 20 per cent reduction in energy loss and heat emissions, enhancing the efficiency of both the units’ lighting operational system and the tunnels’ energy supply network,” said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The new lighting units ensure “optimal visibility” for road users, enhancing traffic safety.

“RTA will continue improving street lighting systems and its facilities across Dubai by introducing cutting-edge technologies that are well-suited to the UAE's environmental and climatic conditions. It will also apply sustainability principles in maintaining these assets,” added bin Adai.

