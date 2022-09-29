H&M posts big quarterly drop in profits after Russia exit

The purchases were designed to restore orderly market conditions and will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome, says British central bank
On Thursday, Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a sizeable drop in third-quarter profits following its decision to leave the Russian market.
The world's number two clothing group is among a slew of Western companies that have exited Russia following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
H&M paused all sales in the country in March and announced in July that it would wind down operations, although it would reopen stores for "a limited period of time" to offload its remaining inventory.
On Thursday, the company said its net profit fell to 531 million kronor ($47 million) in the third quarter — down 89 per cent from the same period last year.
"The third quarter has largely been impacted by our decision to pause sales and then wind down the business in Russia," chief executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.
The group said in its earnings statement that it would launch cost-cutting measures that would result in savings totalling two billion kronor.
IMF does ‘not recommend’ policies like UK growth plan; Moody’s says economic plan is ‘growth negative’; Pound trading down 0.5% to $1.0681; Bond strategists warn market almost untradeable
Suppliers asked to curtail efforts to increase assembly of its flagship iPhone 14 product family by as many as six million units in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reports
Ishaq Dar says no one will be ‘allowed to play’ with currency market; Sees Pakistan’s rupee currency is undervalued; Currency and stock markets respond positively
Tata is the only automaker currently building EVs in India and the Tiago EV is expected to further its lead in the country’s electric car market
Dh250 million transaction comes as part of the IHC’s group-wide strategy to grow its digital assets portfolio and expand into new growth areas
Russian oil, which comprised just 0.2% of the country's overall overseas imports, has now jumped over 50 times; makes up 10%
Progress in Metaverse adoption will create new space in AR, VR, and MR software and hardware markets until 2025.