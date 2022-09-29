India's Reliance launches first premium fashion store; will compete with Zara, Mango

Around 90 people were onboard the ferry at the time, of whom 50 were on their way to a centuries-old temple for a major festival
Reliance Industries Ltd's (RELI.NS) retail unit launched its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store on Thursday, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continues to grab a bigger slice of India's luxury market.
The new store chain called Azorte, the first of which was launched in Bengaluru, will compete with the likes of Mango and Industria de Diseno Textil SA-owned Zara (ITX.MC), and cater to millennials and Gen Z.
"The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and Gen Z are increasingly demanding the latest in international and contemporary Indian fashion," Akhilesh Prasad, chief executive of the fashion and lifestyle arm of Reliance Retail, said.
The launch is a part of the Ambani company's aggressive strides in the retail industry, forging partnerships with domestic and global brands.
The company plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within the year, and is in advanced talks to get the rights for LVMH-owned French beauty brand Sephora in India.
Reliance's luxury and lifestyle foray has been led by Ambani's daughter Isha.
ALSO READ:
Around 90 people were onboard the ferry at the time, of whom 50 were on their way to a centuries-old temple for a major festival
On Sunday, several recordings of the leaders of the ruling government surfaced on social media
Japan has imposed tight security measures in the capital city Tokyo as over 20 heads of state and heads of government will be in attendance
Around 270,000 military personnel have been placed on standby, the government said in a statement
Three people have also been reported missing in the eastern province of Camarines Norte
About 65 per cent of the country's population has received at least one Covid vaccine booster shot, compared to about 33 per cent in the US
She is in the region to lead a presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Tuesday
Roughly 4,300 people, including 700 foreign invitees, attended the expensive funeral