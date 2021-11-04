SIBF 2021: Dubai-based author shares messages of love, compassion, hope in new book

Author Jani Viswanath, right, with Juhi Yasmeen Khan at the Sharjah International Book Fair on Wednesday

Dubai-based Indian expat Jani Viswanath launched her book Echoes of Light at the Sharjah International Book Fair on Wednesday.

The book — a collection of short stories and poems — focuses on the significance of kindness, hope, redemption, compassion and joy.

“I wrote Echoes of Light to remind readers of the need to slow down and live in the moment while cherishing the little things in life,” said Viswanath.

“Each story and poem reflect on things that we've long forgotten. I have also tried to highlight the healing power of positive energy and how it could be used to achieve happiness,” she added.

Viswanath said she hopes the short stories featured in the book will motivate young adults to embrace the power of hope and encourage them to appreciate the small things they tend to take for granted.

“Echoes of Light shares the fundamental thread that binds society with love. By the end of the collection, readers will realise that happiness is not something to chase but is found within our own being,” she said.

The book, which was simultaneously released in Braille, is available at Jashanmal Bookstore and other leading book shops in the UAE.

The digital version can be bought online from Amazon, Kindle and Barnes and Noble. It is also available in an audio format.