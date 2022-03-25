UAE: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starts new route to Istanbul

Services to resume from March 27
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Istanbul city in Turkey, starting from April 29.
Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly direct to Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, Istanbul at competitive prices.
Here is the schedule to Istanbul, effective April 29, 2022 (all times local):
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "We are glad to add Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey, to our growing tourist hotspots with direct flights from Abu Dhabi. The new Abu Dhabi to Istanbul service offers our customers a unique opportunity to discover the historic city which straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosporus straits, the new route reflects our commitment to continuously offer our customers affordable and value driven air travel from our different hubs."
The new service represents the 17th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Istanbul by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.
