Emirates, United Airlines set to announce codeshare agreement

Dubai: Passenger traffic at DXB triples to 14.2 million; forecast raised to 62.4 million in 2022
It achieved the milestone despite significant capacity reduction due to 45-day closure of its northern runway
Dubai's Emirates and United Airlines are set to announce codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, a source told Reuters.
United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington.
The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier. United did not offer additional comment. An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the airlines will make "a joint announcement" on Sept. 14 in Washington, declining to elaborate.
After receiving government approvals, a codeshare would allow both airlines' customers access to additional destinations that each do not currently serve. The agreement is likely to help United better compete for customers flying to the Gulf region.
In June, American Airlines and Qatar Airways said they were expanding a strategic alliance announced in early 2020 with a new codeshare agreement, expanding the agreement to 16 additional countries.
American said in June the deal would establish "American as the only U.S. carrier to serve the Gulf region, seamlessly connecting through Doha with Qatar Airways."
Starting in 2015, the largest U.S. carriers argued their Gulf rivals were being unfairly subsidized by their governments, distorting competition and costing U.S. jobs - something the Gulf carriers adamantly denied.
