Afghanistan: UAE signs agreement with Taliban to manage airport operations

Officials from the Emirates have held series of discussions to handle Kabul airport

Passengers queue to enter the departures terminal of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Photo: AFP

By Agencies Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 12:16 PM

The UAE has signed an agreement with the Taliban administration to regulate and control airports in the country.

According to Bakhtar News Agency, the officials from the two sides, on Tuesday, held a press conference and signed the agreement to share responsibility for operating airports in Afghanistan.

The announcement made on Twitter by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar came after months of talks by the group with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar seeking to reach an agreement on airport security cooperation.

UAE officials have held a series of discussions with the group in recent weeks to discuss operating the airport that serves as landlocked Afghanistan's main air link to the world, according to Reuters.

ALSO READ:

Qatar and Turkey had sent temporary technical teams to assist in airport operations and security after the country was thrown into disarray when the Taliban took over last year as foreign forces withdrew.