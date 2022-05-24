Afghanistan: UAE signs agreement with Taliban to manage airport operations

The aviation sector is the engine of growth for the UAE’s economy and its fastest recovery
Aviation6 days ago
The UAE has signed an agreement with the Taliban administration to regulate and control airports in the country.
According to Bakhtar News Agency, the officials from the two sides, on Tuesday, held a press conference and signed the agreement to share responsibility for operating airports in Afghanistan.
The announcement made on Twitter by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar came after months of talks by the group with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar seeking to reach an agreement on airport security cooperation.
UAE officials have held a series of discussions with the group in recent weeks to discuss operating the airport that serves as landlocked Afghanistan's main air link to the world, according to Reuters.
ALSO READ:
Qatar and Turkey had sent temporary technical teams to assist in airport operations and security after the country was thrown into disarray when the Taliban took over last year as foreign forces withdrew.
The aviation sector is the engine of growth for the UAE’s economy and its fastest recovery
Aviation6 days ago
The world’s largest airport event starts at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 17; Co-located events include Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum and the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum
Aviation1 week ago
Campbell Wilson was also the founding CEO of low-cost carrier Scoot
Aviation1 week ago
The experiments were done on lunar samples brought back by astronauts in the Apollo program
Aviation1 week ago
The appointment comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci decided not take on the role of chief executive
Aviation1 week ago
India remains a top destination for passenger volume at DXB
Aviation1 week ago
Passengers will be able to view all the aviation processes, whether it’s in operations, training, or sales
Aviation1 week ago
The airport recorded a sharp 38.8% increase in flights from the same period in 2021
Aviation1 week ago