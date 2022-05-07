Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan over 'regime change conspiracy'

The ousted prime minister said he learned of plans to overthrow his government in July 2021

By ANI Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 8:34 AM Last updated: Sat 7 May 2022, 9:28 AM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday slammed ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan over his recent comments on the "regime change conspiracy" that led to the toppling of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"First, he said the threat letter arrived on March 7, and now he is saying that he had known about the conspiracy since last year," Maryam commented while addressing a rally in Attock, Punjab, reported Geo News.

Earlier, Khan, during a podcast interview, said that he had learned about the "conspiracy" against his government in July last year.

Khan claimed he was ousted because he refused military base facilities to the US as its forces evacuated from neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021.

She also shed light on the alleged corruption charges against former first lady Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan (alias Farah Gogi) and said that the PTI's "so-called independence march" is actually a "Save Gogi" march.

"Farah Gogi's corruption trails lead to Bani Gala. It's unfortunate that Imran Khan never publically tried saving his sister Aleema Khan when there were allegations hurled against her, but he came to Gogi's rescue while speaking on national TV," she said.

She went on to say that it was "Gogi, Pinky, and Kaptaan" who looted the country's wealth, adding that Imran Khan minted billions of rupees through the foreign funding case.

Pakistan authorities have confirmed that they would be escorting Farah Gogi, a friend of Khan's wife, from Dubai for interrogation.

The Pakistan authorities have decided to begin legal proceedings against Gogi, who has been charged with corruption during Imran Khan's government, reported the Express Tribune. According to the authorities, , they want to retrieve facts from Gogi since she allegedly acted as Khan's "front person."

As per sources, the Pakistan authorities will check Khan's banking records from the year 2013 to 2022 in lieu of foreign funding.

They added that Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) were provided with a huge sum of money. The records will disclose how much money Imran Khan borrowed and from whom, reported the Express Tribune.

They have also decided to pen a letter to the World Bank to find records of Imran Khan and PTI concerning "secret international bank accounts".