Pakistan: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill injured in road accident

The politician claims the incident was a 'planned' attack

By ANI Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 5:44 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill suffered injuries in a road accident on Thursday on the motorway.

Police reached the accident spot immediately.

Gill was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad.

According to police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dorgan. A police spokesperson said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle.

The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, reported Geo News.

The report cited sources as saying that the accident took place due to the driver's negligence and carelessness.

However, Gill took to Twitter earlier this evening, claiming that the incident was "planned".

"I want to tell those who attempted to have me killed, I am alive because of prayers. My car was deliberately hit, it was planned," he wrote in his post.

PTI Punjab’s Information Secretary Musarrat Cheema reshared a video of the accident site on Twitter and demanded a probe into the matter.

“This is terrible. Hope he’s safe. Police should look into this matter thoroughly. This can’t be a coincidence when the interior minister is threatening PTI members and affiliates,” Cheema. tweeted.