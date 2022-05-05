Pakistan: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill injured in road accident

The move came amid countrywide protests demanding the resignation of the prime minister and president
Asia1 day ago
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill suffered injuries in a road accident on Thursday on the motorway.
Police reached the accident spot immediately.
Gill was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad.
According to police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dorgan. A police spokesperson said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle.
The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, reported Geo News.
The report cited sources as saying that the accident took place due to the driver's negligence and carelessness.
However, Gill took to Twitter earlier this evening, claiming that the incident was "planned".
"I want to tell those who attempted to have me killed, I am alive because of prayers. My car was deliberately hit, it was planned," he wrote in his post.
PTI Punjab’s Information Secretary Musarrat Cheema reshared a video of the accident site on Twitter and demanded a probe into the matter.
“This is terrible. Hope he’s safe. Police should look into this matter thoroughly. This can’t be a coincidence when the interior minister is threatening PTI members and affiliates,” Cheema. tweeted.
The move came amid countrywide protests demanding the resignation of the prime minister and president
Asia1 day ago
Country set to achieve Net Zero target by 2070
Asia1 day ago
Families came together early on Tuesday morning while many people shared hugs and wishes
Asia2 days ago
Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low
Asia2 days ago
The former prime minister claims that both the Chief Justice and the President were in possession of an incriminating letter
Asia4 days ago
The newly appointed foreign secretary revealed that the prime minister would visit Germany, France and Denmark
Asia4 days ago
A joint statement also welcomed a decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of oil
Asia4 days ago
Protestors were detained after raising slogans against PM Sherif during his maiden visit to the kingdom
Asia4 days ago