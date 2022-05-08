Pakistan: Farah Khan sends legal notice to politician over 'derogatory' remarks

The notice threatened to slap PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar with a defamation suit if he did not submit an apology

By ANI Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 7:57 AM Last updated: Sun 8 May 2022, 8:02 AM

Farah Khan, a close friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has sent legal notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's central leader Attaullah Tarar for "derogatory" remarks against her.

Besides submitting a written apology within seven days, the PML-N deputy secretary-general has been asked to pull back his allegations against Farah Khan, Ary News reported.

The report further demanded Tarar tender an apology through the media or face a defamation suit worth Rs5 billion.

During the reign of the Imran Khan-led government, Khan was booked under corruption charges. The federal government decided to bring her back to Pakistan from Dubai to investigate the assets case against her.

A spokesperson of the National Accountability Bureau claimed a huge turnover worth Rs847 million was found in her account during the last three years, which did not commensurate with her stated account profile.

"NAB is an independent institution, and the investigation launched against her is as per the rule of the law and constitution," said the spokesperson.

However, former prime minister Imran Khan defended Khan, saying, "My spouse is a housewife; they found nothing against her, so they booked her friend in case."

"Farah Khan has been in the real estate business for the last 20 years, and it has generated a lot of money during the course of the last three years," he added.

Earlier, Farah Khan left Pakistan for Dubai amid corruption allegations. Meanwhile, a photograph of her on a flight with a handbag, claimed to cost $90,000, had gone viral on social media.