India: Two rescued, four trapped in quarry after boulder falls

Rescue operations have been underway for several hours now

By ANI Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 10:24 AM Last updated: Sun 15 May 2022, 10:29 AM

Two persons were rescued and four remain trapped in a quarry near Ponnakudi in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district after a giant stone fell into the quarry last night.

Two National Disaster Response Force teams consisting of 30 personnel from the 4 Battalion were called in from Arakkonam for the rescue operation following the incident.

Rescue operations have been underway for several hours now, and information on the condition of those trapped in the rubble remains unclear.

ALSO READ:

Nellai District Superintendent of Police Saravanan arrived at the scene and inspected the rescue operations.

“Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with the Tamil Nadu State Administration,” the NDRF said.