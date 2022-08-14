India: Top investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

BJP-led NDA remains voters' top choice to form central government ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, one of India's top investors passed away at 62, earlier this morning.
According to ANI, the veteran investor died in Mumbai.
The billionaire business magnate had recently founded Akasa Air, India's newest low-budget airline.
Media reports say that the Big Bull was not keeping well. He was said to be in and out of the hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on the social media platform, Twitter.
He said: "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
