India's newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations

The digital economy is the economy of the future on which the pillars of the development process will be based
India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began commercial operations on Sunday with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad.
Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the company said in a statement.
"We want to serve our country by creating strong transportation links which are the underpinning of any economic growth engine," Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of the airline said in the statement.
Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett", has teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to set up Akasa.
Akasa, which has a total of 72 Boeing planes on order, will compete directly with other budget carriers like IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoFirst.
Domestic air travel in India has made a sharp recovery this year with airlines flying over 57 million passengers in the first half, up 238 per cent from last year, government data showed. — Reuters
D2A2 aims to boost transparency through market intelligence and data
The agreement aims to promote entrepreneurship and develop Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya
The Integrated GST law provides for refund of GST on goods which are to be taken out of the country by tourists.
EDGE Group will host a series of initiatives, training courses, and programs at the facility from September 2022 with the aim of accelerating technology adoption in the industrial sector.
Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President, International Relations – Dubai Chambers, takes on interim role as Acting President & CEO
The UAE was ranked 19th globally in the list of top 20 countries that attract FDIs, and the first in West Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region.