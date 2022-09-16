India to bring in Namibia-origin cheetahs to reverse extinction: Officials

Team from Hong Kong to investigate SUV involved in crash that killed Indian industrialist, provide clarifications to officials
While a commercial civil plane will bring in cheetahs from Namibia to Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will then deploy its Chinook heavy lift helicopters to ferry the felines from the Jaipur to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the national park's 'Reintroduction of the cheetah' project on September 17, as per government officials.
They also said that PM Modi would also witness the release of the cheetahs into the dense forests of Madhya Pradesh.
The ferocious felines will be reintroduced in India, 70 years after being declared extinct in 1952.
The High Commission of India in Windhoek, Namibia had tweeted the visual of the Indian aircraft.
"A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger," the High Commission of India in Windhoek said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited has decided to contribute Rs502.2 million over a period of five years for the transcontinental relocation of the cheetahs.
Earlier, the company had signed an MoU with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on August 2, 2022, in this regard.
This comes under the ambit of the Indian government's ambitious Project Cheetah, which is being undertaken in accordance with the guidelines of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
India has a long history of wildlife conservation.
One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures in the country's history was 'Project Tiger', which was initiated in 1972. It not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.
ALSO READ:
Team from Hong Kong to investigate SUV involved in crash that killed Indian industrialist, provide clarifications to officials
The host country will also invite Bangladesh, Egypt, Oman, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore and Spain
Early investigations have identified faulty battery cells and battery modules among the main causes
The country's Central Meteorological Administration (CMA) issues an 'orange' warning
The country sent its first tranche of assistance in March
Over 1.7 million houses and 6,500 km of road have been destroyed so far
He denies he threatened officials, says his words were taken out of context
UN urges international community to send more help