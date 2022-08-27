Bird trainers, vets: Emirati women hold rare jobs in UAE wildlife conservation

Al Ain Zoo drew highly qualified female professionals throughout 54 years of operation

The Al Ain Zoo, throughout 54 years of its operations, has made great strides in offering women unique occupations and creating an inclusive work environment, the conservation centre said on Emirati Women’s Day. “It has attracted hundreds of highly qualified female professionals to take on positions in the fields of animal care, wildlife preservation and nature conservation,” it said.

With 95 per cent of its female staff being UAE nationals, the Zoo has been one of the leading government institutions in supporting women. It has also encouraged them to take an active role in unique fields that were rarely occupied by women in the Arab world in previous years.

The Zoo hired the first female Emirati birds of prey trainers, animal keepers, veterinarians, veterinary nurses, animal nutritionists, gardeners, laboratory and anatomy technicians, tour guides, and safari guides. It also hired administrative and supervisory positions connected to wildlife preservation and animal care, which adds up to an impressive 204 female Emirati professionals in total.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, director general of the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said: “Celebrating Emirati Women’s Day under the theme, “Inspiring Reality… Sustainable Future” is a true reflection of what Emirati women have presented since the inception of our beloved country.”

She said, “Emirati women have always been contributing in all areas of national development, as they took an equal part in upholding the UAE’s status and continuous efforts to reach the highest levels of success, sustainability and advancement, under the auspices of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, which set the scene for Emirati women to reach their dreams and ambitions in becoming a source of efficiency, success and creativity throughout the past decades.”

