India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital in Delhi

He complained of a stomach ache, following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection

By ANI Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 7:49 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital in Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, sources said on Thursday.

Mann was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital after he felt unwell. He complained of a stomach ache, following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection.

On Wednesday, Mann had congratulated the police teams, as well as the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state, after two of the killers of rapper Sidhu Moose Wala were gunned down after an intense encounter with the Punjab Police near Amritsar, according to an official. The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh, from whom an AK47 and a pistol were recovered later on.

A statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said that the state government had launched a decisive war against gangsters and antisocial elements in the state. This success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar was therefore a major win for the police, in this regard.

Earlier this month, Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a traditional Sikh 'Anand Karaj' wedding ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16 this year after AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently-concluded Punjab Assembly polls. The party secured 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, pushing most of its rivals to the margins.

ALSO READ: