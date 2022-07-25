India: President says her election is an 'achievement of every poor'

Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman to hold his position

By ANI Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 1:48 PM

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu received a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, after being sworn in as the 15th President of India. The former president Ram Nath Kovind was also present with her.

In her first address to the country as President, Murmu, the first tribal— and the second woman ever— to hold the country's highest constitutional office, stated her elevation to the post was not only her "personal achievement", but also "the achievement of every poor in India".

"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country… It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," she added.

The 64-year-old defeated Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to secure this prestigious position.

Murmu was greeted with thunderous applause as she arrived at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

She also said that the country needed to speed up the efforts to meet the expectations that freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India.

She pointed out that the country had elected her as the President at a crucial time when India is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Emphasizing her journey from a small village to the top position in the country, she said:

"I started my life journey from a small tribal village in Odisha. From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college. I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councillor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy."

"With the spirit of the welfare of the world, I will always be ready to work with full loyalty and dedication...I want to say to the youth of our country that you are not only building your own future but also laying the foundation of future India. As the President of the country, I will always support you fully," she concluded, assuring her country that while working in this position, its interests would be paramount to her.

