India: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President

Droupadi Murmu has been sworn in as the 15th President of India.
Murmu is the youngest President and first tribal woman to be elected for this position.
She secured 64.03 per cent of the total votes to ensure her win. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath to Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Amit Shah, among others.
