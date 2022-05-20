India: Flight makes emergency landing after engine shuts down mid-air

The ministry said in a statement that dozens of policemen, along with paramilitary troops, have been assigned to his residence
Asia3 days ago
An A320neo plane of Tata Group-run Air India returned to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after taking off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue, sources said on Friday. Air India spokesperson said the passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday.
Sources said that the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating this incident. The A320neo planes of Air India have CFM’s Leap engines on them.
The pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft’s departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9.43 AM.
With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, sources said.
When asked about the incident, Air India spokesperson said: “Air India accords top priority to safety, and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue.”
“The scheduled flight had left with passengers to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft,” the spokesperson added.
ALSO READ:
The ministry said in a statement that dozens of policemen, along with paramilitary troops, have been assigned to his residence
Asia3 days ago
Nineteen people were being treated in four hospitals, mostly for broken bones
Asia3 days ago
Khan was voted out of power last month through a no-confidence motion, which he alleges was masterminded by the US
Asia4 days ago
Blood samples from over 20 family members collected so far to carry out DNA profiling
Asia4 days ago
The island nation is witnessing mass protests amid an ongoing economic crisis
Asia4 days ago
Rescue operations have been underway for several hours now
Asia5 days ago
Ministers of foreign affairs, public administration and home affairs, urban development and power and energy were sworn in
Asia5 days ago
Smaller parties have said they would back policies by Ranil Wickremesinghe to stabilise the economy
Asia6 days ago