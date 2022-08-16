India: 7 dead, over 30 injured after bus falls in river

The World Bank currently categorises the country as a lower-middle income economy
Six ITBP personnel and a policeman were killed after a bus fell into a river in Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred when the brakes of the bus failed.
Over 30 others have been reported injured and 6 of them are said to be seriously injured.
A BSF chopper has been deployed to airlift the injured to Army hospital in Srinagar.
A total of 39 security personnel were in that bus. They were returning from Amarnath duty.
