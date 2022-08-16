India: 7 dead, over 30 injured after bus falls in river

There were 39 security personnel travelling in the bus

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 3:58 PM

Six ITBP personnel and a policeman were killed after a bus fell into a river in Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred when the brakes of the bus failed.

Over 30 others have been reported injured and 6 of them are said to be seriously injured.

A BSF chopper has been deployed to airlift the injured to Army hospital in Srinagar.

A total of 39 security personnel were in that bus. They were returning from Amarnath duty.

ALSO READ: