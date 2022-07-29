India: Man hacked to death in Mangalore, section 144 imposed

Officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29

By ANI Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 9:03 AM

A 23-year-old youth was hacked to death by an unidentified group on the outskirts of Mangalore, Karnataka, said the police on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Fazil, and was attacked with lethal weapons.

Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed in a number of areas-- Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur.

"At around 8 pm [on July 28], there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead," said Mangalore Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar.

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

"We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," the Mangalore CP added.

The police are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident, and a case of murder has been registered.

"The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups," Kumar added.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, in another incident, Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada district, late on Tuesday evening.

On Thursday, the Karnataka Police said that they had arrested two people in connection with the murder of Nettaru. The accused persons will be produced before a local court, the officials added.

ALSO READ: