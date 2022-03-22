India: 10 killed, 12 houses burned in mob attack

A few of the 50 people on board the vessel managed to swim to shore
Asia1 day ago
Fire officials in Birbhum, West Bengal have said that a mob set fire to 10-12 houses, killing 10.
The officials added that seven bodies had been retrieved from a single house.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
A few of the 50 people on board the vessel managed to swim to shore
Asia1 day ago
For weeks people have been queuing up at pumps, often for hours, and the country has been under rolling power cuts
Asia1 day ago
Khan has called on the public to show support for his premiership by holding a 'million-man' rally in Islamabad on March 27
Asia1 day ago
At least five people were seriously injured
Asia1 day ago
Muhammad Waseem, who strangled his sister Qandeel Baloch, was freed on a legal technicality that allows a victim’s mother to pardon the crime
Asia1 day ago
The intention of the firing is being evaluated
Asia2 days ago
Three other family members also sustained injuries in the crash
Asia2 days ago
Kishida to announce plan to invest S42 billion in India over five years
Asia2 days ago