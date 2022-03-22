UAE

India: 10 killed, 12 houses burned in mob attack

Seven bodies have reportedly been retrieved from a single house

By ANI

Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 11:58 AM

Fire officials in Birbhum, West Bengal have said that a mob set fire to 10-12 houses, killing 10.

The officials added that seven bodies had been retrieved from a single house.

More details to follow

