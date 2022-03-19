India: 8 dead, more than 20 critically injured as bus overturns in Karnataka

The RRTS will carry around 800,000 passengers daily and be available every five to 10 minutes
As many as eight people died and more than 20 were injured critically on Saturday as a bus overturned near Pavagada, Tumakuru district.
“Eight dead and more than twenty critically injured, including students as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district,” the Tumkur Police said.
Expressing grief over the incident, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet said: “Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumkur, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
Further details on the matter are awaited.
