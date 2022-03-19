India: 8 dead, more than 20 critically injured as bus overturns in Karnataka

Students were among those injured

By ANI Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 1:05 PM

As many as eight people died and more than 20 were injured critically on Saturday as a bus overturned near Pavagada, Tumakuru district.

“Eight dead and more than twenty critically injured, including students as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district,” the Tumkur Police said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet said: “Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumkur, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Further details on the matter are awaited.

