US: 'Multiple fatalities' in Walmart shooting, Virginia police say

Her company claimed to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood
A gunman shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store late on Tuesday in the US state of Virginia, police and city officials said, adding that the shooter too is dead.
"We were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene, saying rapid response officers entered the store "immediately" as they arrived.
"We believe it is a single shooter and that single shooter is deceased at this time," he added.
The City of Chesapeake also said on Twitter that police did "confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
ALSO READ:
"Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so," it added.
News footage showed a major police presence at the scene, with Kosinski saying several officers and investigators were combing through the store and securing the area.
The exact number of fatalities remained unclear, but CBS affiliate WUSA reported that police said they believed no more than 10 people were killed.
Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the region, said she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight".
"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.
Her company claimed to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood
Sunil Kumar will be the first person of colour to occupy the position, a statement from the university said
Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York may seek to take her place as the top Democrat in the House
The Brazilian President-elect's victory has paved the way for the renewal of ties between Paris and Brasilia, following strained relations under his predecessor
The Senate oversees the confirmation of federal judges and cabinet members, and having the 100-seat body in his corner will be a major boon for the US President
The lacklustre attendance may reflect a desire among some party leaders to turn the page on the divisive and legally-challenged ex-president, and move on
The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted
Even though the former president’s dominance of Republican politics has led to three disappointing elections in a row for the party, he immediately claims the mantle of the party’s front-runner, thanks to a devoted, core following of millions of supporters who have repeatedly proved their loyalty to him