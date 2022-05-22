Former Republican president endorses more than 150 candidates as he tries to solidify his status as his party's kingmaker
Americas4 days ago
President Joe Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something “to be concerned about.”
In his first public comments on the disease, Biden added: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”
The president was asked about the disease as he spoke to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before taking off for Japan to continue his first trip to Asia as president.
“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said. He added that work was underway to determine what vaccine might be effective.
ALSO READ:
Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones.
Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalised, but the disease occasionally is deadly.
Former Republican president endorses more than 150 candidates as he tries to solidify his status as his party's kingmaker
Americas4 days ago
Supreme Court could overturn the decision
Americas4 days ago
This comes 11 months after a report documents more than 140 cases of 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
Americas5 days ago
FBI opens hate crimes investigation
Americas5 days ago
Federal trial set to begin for a cybersecurity attorney for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign
Americas6 days ago
About 30 to 40 people were in the church when the shooting occurred
Americas6 days ago
Eleven people struck by gunfire were Black and two were white
Americas6 days ago
Authorities say 18-year-old gunman in military gear was live streaming attack with a helmet camera
Americas1 week ago