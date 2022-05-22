Health Ministry confirms no monkeypox cases reported in Saudi Arabia

Global health officials sound alarm over rising cases in Europe and North America

The Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far no case of monkeypox has been detected in the Kingdom.

The disease has recently started to appear in some European and North American countries, after it has been endemic in some African nations for more than 50 years.

The Ministry indicated its complete readiness to monitor, investigate and deal with any cases once detected.