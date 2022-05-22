Health Ministry confirms no monkeypox cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The ban will come into effect on September 19, says minister
Gulf3 weeks ago
The Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far no case of monkeypox has been detected in the Kingdom.
The disease has recently started to appear in some European and North American countries, after it has been endemic in some African nations for more than 50 years.
The Ministry indicated its complete readiness to monitor, investigate and deal with any cases once detected.
