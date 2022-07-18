Millions of dollars in jewellery, gems stolen from armoured car in California

NASA and Roscosmos sign deal to integrate flights to the ISS
Millions of dollars in jewellery and gems belonging to exhibitors at a California retail show were stolen from an armoured car travelling north of Los Angeles last week, authorities said on Monday.
The robbery took place in the early hours of July 11 in the city of Lancaster, as the vehicle, operated by The Brink's Co, was heading toward a storage facility, said Brandy Swanson, director of the International Gem & Jewellery Show, which hosts retail exhibits in venues around the country.
The robbery involved about 25 to 30 lockers of jewellery and gems belonging to 18 individual exhibitors at a show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, she said. The merchandise was going into storage ahead of another show scheduled in Pasadena.
Brink's said in a press release that the missing items were worth less than $10 million, while Swanson valued them closer to $100 million. The security company could not be immediately reached for comment.
In explaining the discrepancy, Swanson said smaller exhibitors tend to undervalue their pieces for insurance because of the high cost of coverage.
ALSO READ:
Swanson said her group was working with local law enforcement and the FBI.
It is unclear how the truck was robbed, whether there were tracking devices on the lockers, or if there were security cameras on the truck or in the area, she said.
"These victims are mom and pop operators, but the value that was in those lockers is worth more than people understand," Swanson said. "That's their life. Their whole life's savings is now gone."
NASA and Roscosmos sign deal to integrate flights to the ISS
They had three children together – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric
US President says 'the only thing worse is an Iran with nuclear weapons'
Majority of firms say country is heading in the wrong direction
Her attempt to compliment diversity does not go down well with community
The House of Representatives committee’s seventh hearing in five weeks to focus on pro-Trump groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys
The event comes a week after a gunman killed seven people at an Independence Day parade
Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the country