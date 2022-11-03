Official confirms detailed Ethiopia peace deal is final

Travel barred in Mubende and Kassanda after 19 deaths and 58 confirmed cases of the disease
An official close to the Ethiopian peace talks says the copy of the “permanent cessation of hostilities” agreement (obtained by The Associated Press) with details on the disarmament of Tigray's forces and federal control of the region is the signed and final one.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday, a day after the deal’s announcement, because they weren't authorised to speak publicly. Enormous challenges lie ahead in implementing the deal, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw.
The agreement says Tigray forces will be disarmed, starting with “light weapons” within 30 days of Wednesday’s signing, after which Ethiopian federal security forces will take full control of “all federal facilities, installations, and major infrastructure, such as airports and highways within the Tigray region".
The final, detailed agreement hasn't been made public, but the brief joint statement read out by the warring parties on Wednesday night notes “a detailed program of disarmament” and ”restoration of constitutional order” in Tigray.
The war in Africa’s second-most populous country, which completes two years this Friday, has seen abuse documented on both sides, with millions of people displaced, and many near famine.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on a visit to southern Ethiopia, asserted that his government's proposal at the talks was accepted completely, and that the government was ready to “open our hearts” for peace to prevail. He also said the issue of contested areas would only be resolved through the law of the land and negotiations.
Ethiopian media outlets have ceased using the word “terrorist” to refer to Tigray's authorities and forces. The country is holding a remembrance event on Thursday for some victims of the conflict.
Inside Tigray, one humanitarian source in the town of Shire said there was no sound of gunfire, as in the past few days, and a “blockade” of movement on people and vehicles was still in place. Like many inside Tigray, the source spoke on condition of anonymity, for fear of repercussions.
