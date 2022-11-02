Ethiopia, Tigray rebel forces agreed to a truce after 2 years of brutal civil war, says mediator

Gambia has set up a new commission of inquiry to deal with the deaths caused by cough syrups made by Indian firm
Warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray have agreed to a truce, the African Union's mediator said Wednesday following marathon talks in South Africa.
"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," the AU's special broker, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, said.
The agreement marked a new "dawn" for Ethiopia, he said, speaking at a press conference. The week-long talks marked the first formal dialogue for ending a war that has killed hundreds of thousands and unleashed a humanitarian crisis.
Tigray's rebels hailed the deal and said they had made "concessions." "We are ready to implement and expedite this agreement," said the head of their delegation, Getachew Reda.
"In order to address the pains of our people, we have made concessions because we have to build trust."
"Ultimately, the fact that we have reached a point where we have now signed an agreement speaks volumes about the readiness on the part of the two sides to lay the past behind them to chart a new path of peace," said Reda.
The conflict erupted on November 4, 2020, when Addis Ababa sent troops into Tigray after accusing the TPLF, the regional ruling party, of attacking federal army camps.
The talks were scheduled to run until Sunday but were extended.
ALSO READ:
Gambia has set up a new commission of inquiry to deal with the deaths caused by cough syrups made by Indian firm
Captain Ibrahim Traore led disgruntled junior officers in the second coup in eight months to hit the west African country
Atlantic Pharmaceuticals ordered a total of 50,000 bottles of cough syrups from India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals
President Muhammadu Buhari says that emergency authorities had confirmed the higher death toll in the accident in Anambra
Health agency chief says medications 'potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and deaths'
Ten health workers have been infected so far, of which four have died
The drone strike on October 1, launched by the country's army and international security partners, killed Abdullahi Yare near the coastal town of Haramka
The outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic fever was announced last week, triggering fears of a major health crisis in the country of 45 million people