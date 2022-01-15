Watch: Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

'Strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbours'

By Reuters Published: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 10:59 AM Last updated: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 11:06 AM

Tsunami waves measuring two feet in height were observed by sea-level gauges at the capital of the US territory of American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga, the US-based Pacific tsunami warning center said.

The tsunami threat continues and sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbours, the tsunami monitor said in a statement.