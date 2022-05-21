US, others walk out of Apec talks over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine

A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the International Red Cross
World2 days ago
Representatives of the United States and several other nations walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok on Saturday to protest Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, officials said.
The walkout was “an expression of disapproval at Russia’s illegal war of aggression in Ukraine and its economic impact in the Apec region,” one diplomat said.
Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans, led by Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting, two Thai officials and two international diplomats told Reuters.
Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, saying it aimed to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and caused economic fallout around the world.
Another diplomat said the five countries that staged the protest wanted “stronger language on Russia’s war” in the group’s final statement to be issued on Sunday.
“The meeting will not be a failure if (a joint statement) cannot be issued,” Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters, adding that the meeting was “progressing well” despite the walk out.
ALSO READ:
The walkout took place while Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting from the group of 21 economies.
The delegations from five countries that staged the protest returned to the meeting after Reshetnikov finished speaking, a Thai official said.
A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the International Red Cross
World2 days ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky, the Red Cross and the United Nations are reportedly involved in talks
World2 days ago
The illness starts with symptoms such as fever, muscle ache and swollen lymph nodes before causing a chickenpox-like rash
World2 days ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meet for the first time
World2 days ago
'Six-and-a-half years is too long a time. We are not making comments on the merits of the case'
World3 days ago
Moscow says at least 256 Ukrainian fighters surrender, including 51 severely wounded
World3 days ago
In February, Abbott Laboratories recalled product after complaints of bacterial infections
World4 days ago
B-52 bomber releases Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon off the coast of Southern California
World4 days ago