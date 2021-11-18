US: Girl, 14, to be tried as adult for attempted murder of cop

One man was killed and another injured in an explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital
World3 days ago
A 14-year-old runaway accused of trying to shoot deputies during a standoff in central Florida this year has been ruled competent to stand trial.
After the girl answered a judge’s questions on Wednesday, her public defender and prosecutor agreed she understood the legal ramifications of the charges against her and could assist in her defence, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
She has been charged as an adult in the June 1 standoff with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed and criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 or more.
ALSO READ:
The girl and a 12-year-old boy ran away from a children’s home after she argued with staff over her desire to go outside and catch lizards.
Prosecutors said the pair broke into a house and armed themselves with weapons they found there, including an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22-caliber pistol. Then they opened fire on Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the break-in, according to the sheriff’s office and body camera video.
The deputies initially held their fire, but eventually shot the girl after she pointed a shotgun at them and refused to put it down. The boy surrendered and wasn’t hurt.
The girl remains in jail without bond pending her next hearing on January 10.
One man was killed and another injured in an explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital
World3 days ago
British Prime Minister says the world is moving in the right direction on finding a solution to climate change
World3 days ago
Red Cross volunteers hand the migrants plastic clogs, blankets, food and protective face masks
World3 days ago
The monarch is 'disappointed' to miss the event
World4 days ago
Twelve people were injured in explosion that ripped through multi-family dwelling
World4 days ago
Aircrew members take 11-year-old girl, man to hospital
World4 days ago
Wilbur Smith chronicled dramatic adventures on the African continent, creating internationally-acclaimed fiction
World4 days ago
British president of the summit says he wished he had been able to preserve the originally agreed language on phasing out coal power
World4 days ago