US: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

It comes as the public line for the Lying-in-State monarch has become an eight-kilometre queue with a 16-hour minimum wait time
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air on Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities said.
The two occupants of one of the airplanes were both found dead in the wreckage and the occupant of the second plane was also found dead in wreckage at a separate location, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The collision happened just before 9am local time on Saturday. The identities of the victims have not been released.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement posted on Twitter that it was investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, Colorado.
Longmont is about 48 kilometres north of Denver.
The Sonex Xenos is a light, aluminum, low-wing homebuilt aircraft that seats two. The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is a popular single-engine aircraft that seats four.
It comes as the public line for the Lying-in-State monarch has become an eight-kilometre queue with a 16-hour minimum wait time
Authorities have arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers in relation to the deadly accident
Paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo gives no indication of when power might be returned to civilians
Both the nations accuse each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal
President underlines that India's rich history and ancient culture are traditionally of great interest to the Russian people
The US announces to release $3.5 billion of the frozen money to the new "Afghan Fund" as humanitarian aid
Footballer David Beckham lines up for more than 10 hours with thousands of mourners to pray respects
The president says many Ukrainians, including families and tortured people, were found buried in some territories