Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives at White House for Biden talks

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants, who overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons are demanding safe passage to Afghanistan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday at the White House for talks with President Joe Biden as the wartime leader paid his first visit overseas since Russia's attack.
Zelensky, wearing brown military fatigues rather than a suit, was driven to the White House where Biden, joined by his wife Jill, put his arm around his shoulder before escorting him past doors where guards held the US and Ukrainian flags
They say a new lightweight 'cryomesh' can be manufactured cheaply, which better preserves coral
Bosses may not agree with every move Musk makes, but many of them think he’s right on the big-picture stuff. Tech companies are bloated and unproductive. Woke HR departments have gone too far. Workers should stop being activists and focus on doing their jobs
Harrison Ford is shifting from big screen to small but not easing his pace
Wreckage occurred when plastic dinghy hit rocks on the shore off Lesbos
The former prime minister says Bajwa provided relief to PM Shahbaz Sharif in a mega money laundering case
If they were allowed to compete, it would be a mistake, he says, since it would be interpreted as a sign that 'the world supposedly condones their terror'
Violent protests erupted in country after arrest of former president Pedro Castillo