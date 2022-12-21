Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives at White House for Biden talks

The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By AFP Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 11:17 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday at the White House for talks with President Joe Biden as the wartime leader paid his first visit overseas since Russia's attack.

Zelensky, wearing brown military fatigues rather than a suit, was driven to the White House where Biden, joined by his wife Jill, put his arm around his shoulder before escorting him past doors where guards held the US and Ukrainian flags