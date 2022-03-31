Ukraine crisis: UK makes 14 additions to Russia sanctions list

Under international rules, a 30-day report must be lodged with UN aviation agency ICAO.
The British government said on Thursday it had made 14 additions to its list of sanctions over Russia's attack on Ukraine, including media organisations and senior figures within them.
Britain is acting in concert with Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy, and has sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and businesses, including in industries like shipping and defence, and wealthy elites close to President Vladimir Putin.
Among those sanctioned on Thursday were senior figures from media outlets including RT's managing director Alexey Nikolov, Sergey Brilev, a prominent news anchor at the state-owned Rossiya Television and Radio network, and Sputnik's Editor-in-Chief Anton Anisimov.
Russia's Chief of the National Defence Command and Control Centre Mikhail Mizinitsev was also added to the list, which said he had been "responsible for planning and executing the siege and bombardment of Mariupol".
On Wednesday Britain put in place new legal powers to prohibit maintenance on aircraft and ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.
