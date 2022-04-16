Ukraine crisis has escalated into World War 3, says Russian state TV

The remarks follow a symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of Moskva

By Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 10:35 AM

Russia's military operation in Ukraine 'is taking long' because the country has entered World War Three against Nato, a state TV host said.

Presenter Olga Skabeyeva's statements came after the Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank in a symbolic defeat for Moscow. The vessel was struck by two Ukrainian missiles, a senior US official confirmed on Friday.

Skabeyeva urged Rossiya 1 viewers to 'recognise' that the country was now 'fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself', according to Independent.

“Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone would like a conclusive victory. Everyone would like all the objectives set to be implemented," she was quoted as saying.

She added: “One can safely call what it has escalated into World War Three. That’s absolutely for sure."

Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry on Thursday as saying that the missile cruiser Moskva sunk in stormy seas after what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard.

Ukraine said it launched a missile strike on the Moskva from the coast, which ripped open the Soviet-era ship.

(With inputs from Reuters)