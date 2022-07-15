UK summons Russian envoy over British aid worker's death

Downpour affects critical infrastructure including roads, bridges
Britain's foreign office on Friday summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin to express "deep concern" over reports of the death of a British aid worker.
"I am shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. Russia must bear the full responsibility for this," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
An official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced Paul Urey's death earlier in the day.
