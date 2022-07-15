UK summons Russian envoy over British aid worker's death

'Russia must bear the full responsibility,' says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

By Reuters Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 6:22 PM

Britain's foreign office on Friday summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin to express "deep concern" over reports of the death of a British aid worker.

"I am shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. Russia must bear the full responsibility for this," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

An official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced Paul Urey's death earlier in the day.

