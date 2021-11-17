Two sentenced to prison over $700,000 million lottery scam

Wilbur Smith chronicled dramatic adventures on the African continent, creating internationally-acclaimed fiction
Worldpublishedznf:3 days ago
Two men have been sent to prison for their roles in a phony lottery scam that defrauded mostly older residents of several states including Rhode Island and Massachusetts out of more than $700,000, federal prosecutors said.
Jason Wedderburn, 41, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence to three years behind bars, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island.
Kayan Kitson, 38, was sentenced last month to 2 1/2 years in prison.
ALSO READ:
The victims were contacted by scammers and told they had won large cash lottery prizes but were required to pre-pay taxes or fees in order to collect the winnings, prosecutors said. One victim from Massachusetts was cheated out of more than $325,000, while others were bilked out of tens of thousands of dollars, prosecutors said.
The victims’ money was deposited in bank accounts controlled by Wedderburn and Kitson, both citizens of Jamaica, prosecutors said. It was then transferred to other accounts controlled by members of the conspiracy in Jamaica and the U.S.
No winnings were ever paid out.
Wedderburn and Kitson were arrested in August 2020 and pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Wilbur Smith chronicled dramatic adventures on the African continent, creating internationally-acclaimed fiction
Worldpublishedznf:3 days ago
British president of the summit says he wished he had been able to preserve the originally agreed language on phasing out coal power
Worldpublishedznf:3 days ago
Many nations and climate campaigners point at India for making demands that weakened the final agreement
Worldpublishedznf:3 days ago
The conference was a follow up to the Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity which was held in Abu Dhabi last year
Worldpublishedznf:3 days ago
During nearly three hours of discussions, nation after nation said the proposed agreement did not go far enough
Worldpublishedznf:3 days ago
Nearly 300 prisoners have been killed this year in Ecuador’s criminal detention system
Worldpublishedznf:3 days ago
Britain is looking for buyer for the gold tiger in the Sultan's throne
Worldpublishedznf:4 days ago
Divisions remain on the issue of financial support sought by poor countries for impacts of climate change they will suffer in future
Worldpublishedznf:4 days ago