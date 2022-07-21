Russia, Ukraine to sign UN grain export deal on Friday, says Turkey

UN Chief Antonio Guterres to attend signing ceremony in Istanbul

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 10:16 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 10:17 PM

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will gather on Friday to sign a deal proposed by the United Nations to free up grain exports from Ukraine's besieged Black Sea ports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier announced that he was heading to Istanbul on Thursday, will attend the event along with Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace offices at 1330 GMT, the statement said.