Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace

Greek authorities say 57 people rescued from a boat that carried 80 migrants
World1 day ago
Protesters opposed to military rule reached near the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital on Saturday for the second time in a week, television images showed, despite heavy tear gas and a communications blackout.
A Reuters witness said security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds on a tenth day of major demonstrations since an October 25 coup.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said 178 people were injured during Saturday’s protest, with eight caused by live bullets.
In separate statements, the committee said security forces entered Khartoum Hospital and Port Sudan Hospital.
Protests against the coup have continued even after Abdallah Hamdok was reinstated as prime minister last month. The demonstrators have demanded that the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.
ALSO READ:
A week ago, demonstrators begin a sit-in at the gates of the palace before being dispersed. But on Saturday they were met with by security forces and turned back.
Internet services were disrupted in the capital, and residents were unable to make or receive phone calls, the witnesses said, while soldiers and Rapid Support Forces blocked roads leading to bridges linking Khartoum with Omdurman, its sister city across the Nile.
Service began to return for at least some users late on Saturday.
Some people managed to post images on social media showing protests in several other cities, including Madani and Atbara.
In Omdurman, security forces fired tear gas at protesters near a bridge connecting the city to central Khartoum, another Reuters witness said.
“Departing from peacefulness, approaching and infringing on sovereign and strategic sites in central Khartoum is a violation of the laws,” SUNA state news agency reported, citing a provincial security coordination committee.
“Chaos and abuses will be dealt with,” it added.
Protesters in Khartoum chanted: “Close the street! Close the bridge! Burhan we will come straight to you,” referring to military leader and sovereign council head Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.
UN Special Representative to Sudan Volker Perthes urged Sudanese authorities not to stand in the way of Saturday’s demonstrations.
“Freedom of expression is a human right. This includes full access to the internet. According to international conventions, no one should be arrested for intent to protest peacefully,” Perthes said.
The military could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sources told Reuters they heard gunshots in the vicinity of the offices of UNAMID peacekeepers in Darfur on Saturday morning.
Last Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people marched to the presidential palace and security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters.
Forty-eight people have been killed in crack-downs on protests against the coup, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.
Greek authorities say 57 people rescued from a boat that carried 80 migrants
World1 day ago
Pope Francis leads a Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for about 2,000 people
World1 day ago
Tremors were felt in Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
World1 day ago
The key is among Mandela memorabilia being sold by Guernsey’s auction house in New York on January 28
World1 day ago
While praising artistic freedom in general, Putin said it has its limits and it shouldn’t infringe on other freedoms
World1 day ago
The 41-year-old fired 29 gunshots last year after he was refused a visa to travel to Makkah to perform Haj
World1 day ago
Park was serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes
World1 day ago
The shooting occurred at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley
World1 day ago