Saudi's Shoura proposes allowing non-resident foreigners to own real estate
The Shoura Council urged the authority to coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure stability in the real estate sector
Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council has called on the Real Estate General Authority to coordinate with the relevant authorities to study its proposal allowing non-resident foreign individuals to own real estate in Saudi Arabia amid specific controls, local media has reported.
The Shoura Council also called on the authority on Wednesday to ensure transparent governance for the entities it established, such as the Saudi Real Estate Institute, the Saudi Center for Real Estate Arbitration and the Center for Research and Studies.
The authority has been asked to strengthen the supervisory role in all of its work so that it can follow up on compliance with the rules and standards it has set for the real estate activities.
The Shoura Council urged the authority to coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure stability in the real estate sector and reduce risks that may occur in the real estate market.
The council pointed out that the authority should prepare its annual report in line with the royal decree regarding the rules for preparing annual reports for ministries, institutions, and government agencies.
The Shoura Council called for supporting the authority's budget to enable it to carry out tasks entrusted to it, complete its projects, and hire more workforce to achieve its goals.
-
Europe
Frenchman given 4 months' jail for slapping Macron
Damien Tarel has been sentenced to a prison term of 18 months, 14 of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US to donate 500 million Pfizer doses...
The Biden administration expects other G7 members to come up with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man tries to save pigeon stuck in power lines,...
He instantly fell down and hit the ground head first. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Pakistan flight: 24 passengers quarantined...
Rapid swab tests of 128 passengers were conducted at the airport. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Intense testing, vaccination campaign launched in ...
This is in accordance with the active contact tracing pillar of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green pass: Abu Dhabi malls prepare to roll out...
Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday that residents must... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Grade 5 Indian student dies after accident
The school said he died on June 9, after a 'motor accident'. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flight suspension extended until July...
Earlier this week, Air India Express tweeted out that the suspension... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version