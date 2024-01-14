Saudi’s Indian embassy helps 3 troubled workers return home

Officials of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh with the female workers. — Photo: Twitter

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 8:27 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 8:31 PM

The Indian embassy in Riyadh has helped three Indian female workers return home after they approached the embassy.

In a post on social media platform X, the embassy shared a photo of the women at the airport.

According to the post the female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues. The embassy officials managed to obtain their final exit documents with the help of Saudi authorities. The workers travelled to India on Sunday, the embassy said.

The embassy extended thanks to Saudi authorities for their proactive help in the matter.