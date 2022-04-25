Russia expels 40 German diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat move

Germany earlier declared a 'significant number' of officials at the Russian embassy in Berlin 'undesirable'

Mon 25 Apr 2022

Russia is expelling 40 German diplomats in response to Germany expelling the same number of Russian diplomats earlier this month.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that it had summoned German ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr for a “strong protest at the clearly unfriendly decision” to expel the Russian diplomatic staff.

The ministry said von Geyr was told that 40 members of staff at German diplomatic missions in Russia would be officially declared unwelcome in Russia.

Germany announced the expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats on April 4 following mounting evidence of civilian killings and mass graves in Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

