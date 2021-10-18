Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Landslides and floods kill 25 in Kerala

AFP/Kottayam
Filed on October 18, 2021 | Last updated on October 18, 2021 at 12.14 am
AFP

Rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies

At least 25 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in India’s Kerala state, officials said on Suday, as rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies.

Residents were cut off in parts of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late on Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads.

Some 11 bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials said, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods. Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The army, navy and airforce are assisting with flood relief and




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/imran-khan-sends-diwali-greetings-to-hindu-citizens-of-pakistan macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 