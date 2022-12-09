Pope weeps as he speaks of 'tormented' Ukraine

Francis briefly breaks down during traditional ceremony in Rome

Reuters

By AFP Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 12:16 AM

Pope Francis was unable to hold back tears as he offered prayers for Ukraine on Thursday during a traditional ceremony in central Rome.

He briefly broke down during the afternoon ceremony at the city's Piazza di Spagna.

"I would have liked to have brought to you today the thanksgiving of the Ukrainian people...," he said.

He had to pause for a moment, his body shaking with emotion, at which point the audience broke into applause.

He continued : "...of the Ukrainian people for the peace we have long been asking the Lord for.

"Instead," he said, his voice still shaking with emotion, "I still have to present to you the supplication of the children, of the elderly, of the fathers and mothers, of the young people of that tormented land."

Earlier Thursday, during prayers in St Peter's Square, he had spoken of "the universal desire for peace, in particular for martyred Ukraine, which suffers greatly".

Pope Francis has regularly called for peace in Ukraine since the start of Russian's attack in February.